Kpg Tematu’s new concrete bridge to facilitate access to 1,500 acres of agriculture land, says rep

KUCHING (April 22): The recent completion of a concrete bridge at Kampung Tematu here will allow more heavy vehicles to access over 1,500 acres of land across the bridge for agricultural purposes, said Dato Lo Khere Chiang.

Speaking during the symbolic handover of the project today, the Batu Kitang assemblyman said construction began last December and was carried out on a gotong-royong basis by the villagers.

“When the village head met with me previously, I decided to prepare an allocation to construct this concrete bridge to replace the dilapidated wooden bridge that had been in use for over 20 years.

“The old bridge was then demolished to make way for this new one,” he told reporters, adding that RM70,000 under his Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) grant was allocated for the construction of the new bridge.

He also said he will be allocating another RM200,000 in RTP grants to Kampung Tematu for various infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, Lo said he will work with the Agricultural Department to convert the land across the bridge into a paddy plantation, and will seek to have more roads constructed for ease of transport in the area.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage for periodically flushing the drains in the surrounding areas to minimise the occurrence of floods.