Lau: Foundation to intensify efforts to educate people on importance of kidney health

SIBU (April 22): The Sibu Kidney Foundation (SKF) will intensify its efforts to educate the people on the importance of kidney health, said Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

The SKF Board of Trustees chairman said the aim is to reduce the number of kidney patients through creating better awareness.

“We all know that when one is diagnosed with renal failure, he will have to undergo four hours of dialysis treatment per session and surely this will affect his normal life.

“In order to prevent more renal failure patients, it is better to create awareness.

“SKF have discussed in our meeting recently to intensify the education part and we know to educate is an uphill battle because no matter what we do, people do not seem to receive the message,” he said during SKF Patient Day celebration here yesterday.

According to Lau, a lot of people think that kidney failure will not happen to them and this is the kind of mentality that SKF wants to change.

“Also bear in mind that renal failure does not necessarily hit older people only. We can see the statistics that there are young patients.

“So, younger people must not think that they will not get renal failure just because they are young,” he stressed.

Earlier, he thanked the sponsors and local community for their good support towards SKF.

“Because of their support, SKF is able to reduce the burden of kidney patients undergoing treatment at our centre.

“Everybody knows that dialysis is very expensive,” he said.

Lau said over the past two to three years, SKF has been trying to reduce the charges of dialysis.

He explained for government sponsored patients like from Socso, SKF did not collect more than what Socso paid to the centre.

“For those not covered by Socso, we have reduced the charges at RM100 per session at the moment. Free dialysis is given to those who still cannot afford the cost of the treatment.

“We hope this kind of support will continue so SKF can continue to serve our community.

“At the same time, even though we provide very affordable dialysis, we also ensure that we are providing quality service as we aim for our patients to live a normal life,” he said.

About 100 kidney patients and their family members as well as SKF staff and Board of Trustees members later embarked on a boat tour along the Igan River.