Local authorities called to take action against suspected unsound man in Sibu

SIBU (April 22): A member of the public here is asking the local authorities to take action against a man suspected to be of unsound mind who is often seen loitering in the town centre.

In making the call, Joseph Ting said the man has been spotted rummaging through garbage bins around Jalan Central, Jalan Wong Nai Siong and Raminway since last year.

“He would smash things on the road and walls of shophouses in the area. Today (April 22) he smashed glass bottles against the wall at Jalan Central near my office,” he lamented.

Ting said the authority should take immediate action against the man to avoid any untoward incident.