Lorry associations in S’wak agree to not overload lorries, says LPKP chairman

KUCHING (April 22): Lorry associations in Sarawak have agreed to refrain from overloading their lorries, said Sarawak Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP) chairman Michael Kong.

In a press statement today, he said this was a significant milestone achieved during a recent dialogue session held in Miri recently.

“This unified dedication highlights their unwavering commitment to road safety and regulatory compliance,” he said.

However, amidst the favourable progress, Kong was alerted to a troubling incident on Sunday of a video clip portraying an overloaded prime mover accompanied by its semi-trailer.

“The footage revealed a hazardous situation in which the goods were stacked precariously, posing a danger to other road users. Furthermore, the height of the stacked goods had resulted in damage to the overhead traffic light,” he said.

Kong thus directed his office to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the background of the company accountable for the overloaded lorry.

He said initial findings indicated the said company was unaffiliated with the lorry associations that attended the dialogue session.

“We promptly reported the matter to the Road Transport Department, which will undertake the necessary enforcement actions against the company,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kong disclosed that LPKP Sarawak is actively engaged in reviewing and enhancing its policies and guidelines to facilitate more effective measures against licence holders who violate regulations.

“Internal discussions are underway, and we are also collaborating with LPKP Sabah to synchronise our guidelines for greater effectiveness.”

Members of the public can report similar offences directly to LPKP Sarawak via WhatsApp at 011-24252754 or by emailing JPJ at [email protected].

“Together, we can uphold road safety standards and hold those regard them accountable,” he said.