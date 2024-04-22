Lundu croc victim’s daughter overwhelmed with grief

KUCHING (April 22): Sadness and grief overwhelmed Jini Mijar, 54, as she recalled the moment when her mother Minu Khien, the 76-year-old woman, who is believed to have been snatched by a crocodile in Sungai Rayu, Lundu, last Wednesday.

She recalled that she wanted to join her mother to look for clams, of which her son had sent them to the river’s downstream.

“Both of us were walking at the riverside and we put some distance against each other. We spent roughly 3 hours to look for clams.

“After some time, she was at the riverbank while I was at an elevated slope, not far from each other.

“When the tide rose, I called on my mother to return home but at first, she did not answer,” she told The Borneo Post when met today.

“Suddenly, I heard my mother screamed for three times. I then called out to her. After the third scream, she did not answer.

“I then rushed back to the village in Kampung Sungai Belian,” Jini added.

Panicked and stumped, she eventually made her way and reached home, thanks to a passerby who gave her a lift inside the car.

“At first, I was reluctant to get into the car. I even told the kind man: ‘My clothes are dirty! I don’t want to trouble you!’

“However he insisted on giving me a ride home, and I thank God for that,” she added.

The search-and-rescue (SAR) operation has entered its fifth day today, involving 45 personnel from the police, Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) and villagers.

The operation today commenced at 12pm before they stopped for a break at around 2pm this afternoon.