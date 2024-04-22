Man arrested, another escapes after allegedly robbing elderly woman in Batu Kawa (VIDEO)

KUCHING (April 22): The police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed an elderly woman at Taman Desa Wira in Batu Kawa here on Monday morning.

Padawan acting police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong in a statement today said a call on the incident was received at 7.54am.

“The victim was a local woman in her 50s. When she was walking along the roadside, she was approached by two suspects using a red motorcycle and they snatched her handbag.

“The victim tried to defend her bag from being snatched by the suspects, and at the same time a car driven by a member of the public stopped his car in front of the suspects’ motorcycle and managed to apprehend one of the suspects. However, the other escaped,” he said, adding the victim sustained light injuries during the struggle.

He said the apprehended suspect was handed over to the police for further action.

“Both suspects are local men in their 20s. The apprehended suspect will be remanded at Kuching Court tomorrow to assist in investigations,” he said, adding that the Padawan police are on the hunt for the escaped suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Lim confirmed that a dashcam video circulating on social media was of this incident.

He lauded the driver’s actions for successfully apprehending the suspect and also welcomed any information regarding the incident.