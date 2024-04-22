Masidi: No satisfying response from Putrajaya on calculating Sabah’s 40 pct nett revenue entitlement

KOTA KINABALU (April 22): The Sabah government has not received a satisfying response from the federal government despite having sent eight formal requests since 2022 for data required to calculate Sabah’s 40 per cent nett revenue entitlement, said State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

“It takes two to tango. We have already sent eight requests to the federal government to provide us with the necessary information or data to allow us to calculate the amount to be demanded but until now we have not received any reasonable reply.

“The Deputy Prime Minister has given a year to discuss this matter, and we take it as a promise. If both sides still cannot agree on the matter come end of July this year, then the state government has the option to appoint an independent evaluator,” he said during the question and answer session at the State Assembly here today.

Masidi said once the deadline has passed, the Sabah government will carry out demands for the revenue rights in phases without complete data from the federal government, with the demanded amount to be based on the state’s own assumed calculations.

He was responding to an additional question by Lamag assemblyman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who had asked whether the state government will appoint an independent evaluator to determine the amount to be demanded in the revenue entitlement considering the long drawn out issue and given the Federal Constitution states Sabah has the power to appoint one for this purpose.

Bung said the 40 per cent revenue rights should have been fulfilled without the need for years of reviews and re-reviews, adding there was obvious contradiction between the government’s narrative of defending the rights of the people and the time or effort actually spent on realising the state’s revenue entitlement, which is enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“I want an accurate explanation. Don’t spin around in circles with me,” he told Masidi’s assistant minister Tan Lee Fatt.

Nominated assemblyman Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee also questioned Masidi on whether the state government will take into account the some 25 years that have been “lost” since the 40 per cent revenue review was halted in 1974, as he feared there will be “hanky-panky” by the federal government in the form of constant MA63-related committees restructuring to delay the matter.

“We have to be careful of the federal side. There have been many restructuring of MA63-related committees over the years, and most recently, the Papar Member of Parliament had been in charge but was suddenly moved and another person came in.

“We don’t want them to do any sort of Tai Chi or Kuntao that could result in another committee restructuring after the coming elections as the process has to be started all over again, so I want to know whether the lost years will be taken into account,” he said.

Yong added that the formula for the revenue calculation is actually not that complicated, giving an example that if RM6 billion is collected from the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) in Sabah and with the state already receiving the RM1 million assignment, 40 per cent of the remaining RM5 billion would amount to some RM2 billion.

Masidi responded in agreement, specifically regarding how straightforward this issue actually is considering all the federal government has to do is provide the necessary data and the state government can calculate the revenue amount from there.

Moyog assemblyman Datuk Darell Leiking then quipped, “Does it not seem that they (federal government) are not sincere in helping Sabah?”, to no response from the Karanaan assemblyman.

Masidi said he hopes that Sabah members of parliament can raise this issue in the Dewan Rakyat, which was met by flak from Bung who criticised the state government for allegedly backtracking on their promises regarding MA63.

“The problem is, when we voice out, the state government already gostan (reverses). We fought relentlessly in the Parliament but the state government did not even discuss or provide any information to us (the Opposition). And now, since an RM300 million payment was already agreed upon, I guess the matter is settled then!” said Bung.

Masidi explained that the agreed RM300 million that Bung referred to was only an interim payment and not the full amount.

He added that in the state government’s own calculations for the 40 percent revenue in the event that the July deadline passess without any concrete action from the federal government will use “low-hanging fruits” from revenue sources for assumptions from 2023 onwards but the arrears will be demanded starting from the beginning of the agreement until now.

“Lamag (assemblyman), you have my number. You can contact me anytime if there is anything which needs to be voiced out in Parliament,” he told the Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah chief.

Earlier, Tan told the August house that the state government stands firm in its stance to maintain the original formula of the Special Grant as stated in Article 112C and Part IV of the Tenth Schedule of the Federal Constitution, which is two fifths or 40 per cent from the federal nett income in Sabah.

He said since the commencement of negotiations on this Special Grant amount, the federal government has paid the state RM125.6 million in 2022 and then RM300 million in 2023, in which the state government had agreed to the latter as a formal interim settlement.

“The state government is faced with challenges and constraints in calculating the Special Grant amount despite various data collection methods and initiatives due to incomplete financial data from the federal government except from the IRB.

“When the negotiation period ends after July this year and if the negotiations fail to reach an agreement, the state government has the option to appoint an independent appraiser according to Article 112D(6) of the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Masidi added the matter is still in the negotiation stage and he is confident and trusts the federal and state governments to produce the long-awaited best results for the interests and well-being of the people of Sabah.