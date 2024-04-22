Miri Malay Association receives grant totalling RM20,000

MIRI (April 22): An allocation totalling RM20,000 from the minor rural project (MRP) grant for the Senadin constituency will be channelled to Miri Malay Association (PMM) this year.

State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the funds are meant to assist PMM conduct their yearly events.

“The allocation for PMM is to ensure that the association would be able to develop its future programmes for the benefit of all its members and community,” he said when met by reporters at PMM’s Hari Raya open house here yesterday.

Meanwhile, speaking on the tradition of open house, the Senadin assemblyman said the tradition during festivals ought to be continued as it serves as a uniting mechanism for people of all races to get together and mingle with one another irrespective of religion and race.

“We celebrate festivals like Hari Raya, Chinese New Year, and the upcoming Gawai Dayak as well as Christmas. This is the uniqueness of Sarawak,” he added noting that PMM’s open house attracted more than 100 guests.

Among those present at the open house were Deputy Health Minister Dato Lukanisman Awang Sauni and Miri deputy mayor Ariffin Mohamad.