Miri’s annual ‘sakura’ season returns with Tecoma trees in bloom (Video)

MIRI (April 22): Mirians have been treated to the sight of Tecoma trees blooming in many parts of the city of late.

Many locals have posted photos and videos of the pink and white flowers, comparing them with cherry blossom trees in Japan.

“The blooming of Tecoma in Miri is reminiscent of the sakura in Japan and it holds significant importance for the aesthetic environment and definitely serves as a tourist attraction,” said local Kho Yok Chong.

“Why need to spend thousands when you can stroll along the roadsides and enjoy the breathtaking view of the Tecoma locally.”

Kho applauded the efforts of the Miri City Council, including its previous administrators, for planting and nurturing Tecoma trees.

Fellow Mirian Alimin Mostafa said the scene reminded him of Japanese manga and anime, as well as films.

“The blooming of the Tecoma flowers is like a reminder that life is short but so beautiful,” he said.

The Tecoma tree, scientifically known as Tabebuia pentaphylla, is native to Central and South America.

It is often planted along roadsides and gardens to beautify the landscape.

Tecoma petals have a thin papery texture and the tree usually flowers from March to April, triggered by dry spells and heavy rain.