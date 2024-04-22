New age limit for ladies joining Miri Division Gawai Dayak Celebration beauty pageant

MIRI (April 22): The Miri Division Gawai Celebration 2024 beauty pageant has raised the age limit for female contestants to 28 compared to 25 previously.

The pageant will be held on May 21 at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club.

“The beauty pageant is our commitment to preserving and promoting Dayak culture and concurrently fostering unity and harmony within the community,” said deputy organising chairman Usat Bilong recently.

The categories are Keligit Orang Ulu, Kumang Iban, Dayung Sangon, and Belawan Orang Ulu or Keling Iban.

The champion for each category will receive RM3,000 and a scholarship worth RM15,000 from Fajar College.

The first runner-up for each category will receive RM2,500 and a scholarship worth RM10,000 sponsored from Fajar College, while the second runner-up will get RM2,000 and a scholarship worth RM7,000 from Fajar College.

There will also be three consolation prizes of RM1,000 and a scholarship worth RM3,000 from Fajar College.

The registration fee is RM50 and the deadline to enter is May 10.

To register go to http://bit.ly/KKDBK2024 or contact Caroline Siburat on 012-8518938.