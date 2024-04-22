Newsweek selects SGH as among Malaysia’s top 28 hospitals

KUCHING (April 22): Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here has been selected as one of the top 28 hospitals in Malaysia by weekly international news magazine Newsweek.

The list placed SGH at No. 22 among the 28 best hospitals in the country.

In congratulating SGH, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian pointed out: “Out of 28 hospitals listed, only four are public hospitals.”

The other two Ministry of Health (MoH) hospitals are Hospital Kuala Lumpur (fourth) and Putrajaya Public Hospital (26th), while the final public hospital is the University Malaya Medical Centre (16th), which comes under the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE).

Dr Sim explained that university hospitals under the MoHE charge more than MoH hospitals but are still cheaper than private hospitals.

“Not only SGH is one of the four public hospitals but the only hospital on the island of Borneo in the Top 28,” the Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said in a Facebook post.

“This unexpected achievement, though not surprising for those who I had the privilege to work with, is only possible because the 5,000 medical and paramedical staff, with another 500 private support staff, have been doing their jobs beyond the call of duty with infective enthusiasm, passion, dedication, sacrifice (despite three to 10 times less remuneration but three to 10 times more workload compared to private hospitals), professionalism in their job with integrity.”

He also called on the public to support SGH in every way possible so that the public hospital can continue to excel beyond expectations despite limitations due to financial constraints.

Dr Sim said the federal government needs to increase spending to 5 per cent of the nation’s gross domestic product as rightly stated in the Health White Paper.

According to him, courageous political leadership and willpower are very much needed for Sarawakians.

He said the Sarawak government under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will continue to play a role and do its part to obtain health autonomy as prescribed under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“The Sarawak government’s financial funding will accelerate the MoH Malaysia projects, especially that of dilapidated health clinics and hospital upgrades among others, would require tens of billions of ringgit.

“In Sarawak, the federal government is to reimburse Sarawak later as announced by PM (Datuk Seri) Anwar (Ibrahim) and the top federal civil service management team’s official visit to Sarawak recently (truly Sarawak first beyond slogan),” he said.

Dr Sim added that together the state can make a bigger difference to accelerate Sarawak’s growth as part of nation building.

Newsweek partnered with Statista for its annual ranking of the world’s best hospitals, a series that began in 2019.

This year, the list includes data of 2,400 hospitals across 30 countries, with Chile and Malaysia being listed for the first time.