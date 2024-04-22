PM Anwar sets up Policy Advisory Committee to Prime Minister

KUALA LUMPUR (April 22): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has formed the Policy Advisory Committee to the Prime Minister to provide counsel on matters concerning national development and economic resilience in line with the Madani Economy.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a statement today, announced that Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican will chair the committee, adding that members will include Datuk Ahmad Fuad Md Ali, Professor Dr Yeah Kim Leng, and Dr Nungsari Ahmad Radhi.

The establishment of this committee follows the conclusion of the Advisory Committee to the Finance Minister (ACFIN) in February 2024, which was also chaired by Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican.

“The recommendations put forth by ACFIN have been duly considered, and some are currently in the implementation process,” it said.

The PMO added that the appointed committee members will not receive any remuneration from the government. – Bernama