Preserve cultural, societal values but adopt new leadership style, says rep

MIRI (April 22): Grassroots community leaders must be open to new ideas and embrace new leadership style without putting aside the cultural norms or customs, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dato Dennis Ngau.

He said every ‘ketua kaum’ or ‘ketua masyarakat’ ought to understand and carry their roles well as their appointment is not only supported by the people in the area, but also by the Majlis Adet Kayan, Kenyah and Penan, and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari.

“Though the appointment comes with its terms as per directed by the state government, one’s term could be extended based on his or her performance, and the initial selection process involved a thorough and detailed process,” he said.

Dennis said this in his address at the ‘Telang Usan Randau’ – a townhall session cum appointment certificate presentation ceremony at Long Lama, near here on Friday.

He said the townhall programme’s theme ‘Revisit, Rethink, Recharge’ was appropriately chosen as it was timely for the grassroots leaders to stay abreast with current developments.

Touching on Telang Usan’s development, Dennis said the constituency is catching up in terms of basic infrastructure and public amenities, as compared to 10 years ago.

“There’s still a lot to be done, thus the Telang Usan people must stay united and support the leadership of our Premier so that the elected representative can bring more needed development to this constituency,” he said.

He also reminded the constituents not to be easily influenced by outsiders who would only want to derail the state government’s development agendas.

“We have had that experience which made Baram less developed till today,” he said.

The ‘randau’ session was hosted by Telang Usan District Office led by district officer Ezra Usa, and was attended by some 250 participants comprising community leaders, village security and development committee members, and local councillors.

Also present was community leader Temenggong Elizabeth Deng.