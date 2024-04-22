Regulation of online travel agents, short-term rental accommodations not under ministry’s purview, says Abdul Karim

KUCHING (April 22): Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah today clarified the regulation of online travel agents (OTAs) and short-term rental accommodations (STRA) does not fall under his ministry’s purview.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said while travel agencies do communicate with his ministry, the issuance of licences or permits for their operations rests with the federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac).

As for the regulation of STRAs, he explained it is under the Ministry of Local Government and Housing’s jurisdiction.

“I don’t think my ministry is responsible for any perceived threats to those who run budget hotels here in Sarawak,” he said in a press conference at his office at Baitulmakmur 2 here today.

His clarification came in response to a recent statement by Malaysian Budget and Business Hotel Association (MyBHA) president Sri Ganesh Michiel, who had replied to an earlier statement made by the minister advising budget hotels not to raise room rates indiscriminately.

According to Sri Ganesh, there would be rate increases in budget hotels in Sarawak due to “perceived threats to the industry”, as MyBHA does not intend to increase rates indiscriminately but may do so if the threats to the hospitality industry see no end and are not solved by authorities.

Among these threats according to him are the lack of regulation for OTAs operating without legal oversight; unregulated conversion of residential units into short-term accommodations sold through online portals; and failure to take action against unlicensed accommodation providers.

Abdul Karim said he has reminded budget hotels not to raise room rates indiscriminately, as that could negatively impact the tourism sector.

“Budget hotel operators should already be profitable due to increased visitor numbers, which lead to higher occupancy rates.

“We have been working hard to bring tourists to Sarawak and these people should’ve been grateful for our efforts too,” he said.

He assured his ministry would intervene if STRA issues began to significantly impact the tourism industry, as his ministry focuses on promoting visitor growth and ensuring a positive experience for tourists.