Sabah can only realise its rights through unity – Suhaimi

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 22): Nominated assemblyman Datuk Suhaimi Nasir said that only through unity can Sabah’s rights be realized.

“No rational leader can deny that only through the unity of all Sabah leaders can Sabah’s rights in the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63) be fully realized,” he said when debating the government’s policy speech at the State Assembly sitting here on Monday.

As long as there are loopholes, these will be seen as weaknesses and barriers to the complete realization of Sabah’s rights in MA63, he opined.

He claimed that the issue of the failure to utilize the federal development allocations for Sabah, stems mostly from federal departments, creating the perception that the State Government is incapable of implementing development projects.

“It turns out that the poor condition of basic facilities in Sabah, which cover all sectors, are the result of recycling allocations. This situation cannot continue and needs to be stopped.

“I hope that under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Sabah and the state cabinet, and perhaps with the support of opposition representatives, efforts to abolish recycling allocations will be successful,” he said.

Suhaimi who is also Libaran Member of Parliament, also said the necessity of giving development allocations based on the size or remoteness of a constituency, as an effort to accelerate the balance of progress and development.

Currently the government’s allocation is the same across the board for all state elected representatives, he said, adding that the remoteness of a state constituency and the living standard of the residents there should be considered when preparing the development allocation.

“It will be fairer and more thorough if the government adopts such an approach so that the people of this state can feel the balance of progress, development and socioeconomics.

“If based on the ruling party’s struggle to create political stability, state prosperity and welfare assurance, then it is considered time for the government to implement varying allocations based on the position of each state constituency,” he added.