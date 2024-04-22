Sarawak boxers aim to top medal tally at 21st Sukma

KUCHING (April 22): Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) XXI this August 17-24 will be the best time and opportunity for Sarawak to become the overall champions in boxing. In expressing his confidence that the state team can do the job, Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) president Dato Rahman Lariwoo said Sarawak boxers are well prepared for the challenge.

“We are bringing in the best coaches from the Philippines who have coached world champion Manny Pacquio to guide our boxers.

“To be the overall champions, we need to win the six-gold target set by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development (MYSED) and l am confident that we can achieve that target,” he told reporters at the Sarawak Elite Boxing Centre at the Sarawak Stadium on Saturday.

Rahman also highlighted the good development programme implemented with 14 centres throughout the state to produce a big pool of calibre boxers.

He was also grateful to MYSED, Sarawak Sports Corporation, Sarawak State Sports Council and sponsors for their strong support.

“We are also exposing our Sukma squad in the coming Sarawak Open Boxing Championships as well as the Perak Open Boxing Championships.

“The state team will also be sent to Thailand, Kalimantan (Indonesia) and the Philippines for training stints,” he said.

“Boxing in Sukma XXI offers 12 golds in the men’s categories and three in the women’s categories. The women’s categories is contested for the first time in Sukma and we are confident that our women’s boxers can do well,” added Rahman.

For the record,Sarawak finished third overall in boxing with three gold, two silver and three bronze medals in Sukma XX in Kuala Lumpur. The overall champions were Johor and runners-up were Pulau Pinang.