Sarawak Choral Festival to be held in Kuching from June 21-23

KUCHING (April 22): The Kuching Choral Society (KCS) in collaboration with Young Choral Academy (YCA) Kuala Lumpur, will be organising the Sarawak Choral Festival from June 21 to 23.

According to a press release, the inaugural event, which will be held at various venues here, features adjudicated performances by participating choirs, choir workshops, masterclasses, and public choir performances.

Participating choirs in the three-day event will also see their performances be judged by a panel of distinguished international and local adjudicators namely Assoc Prof Vladimir Opačić from Serbia’s University of Novi Sad Academy of Arts, renowned Indonesian conductor and adjudicator Tommyanto Kandisaputra, and Susanna Saw, who is a lecturer and choir director at the Faculty of Music at the University of Malaya (UM) and the Malayan Institute of Art (MIA).

KCS president Benedict Lo welcomed all local and international choirs as well as music enthusiasts to participate in the Sarawak Choral Festival.

“Having a panel of international adjudicators on our shores in Sarawak’s first-ever choral festival provides a rare and golden chance for participating choirs to learn more and hone their skills.

“This shared experience and dynamic exchange will go beyond the festival. It will benefit the choral community as a whole,” he said.

He shared that Kuching will serve as host of an international choir competition next year.

“The Sarawak Choral Festival will be a prelude to this prestigious event and as such, the enriching experiences gained by participants will serve as stepping stones to more improved choir performances and organisation,” he said.

He said the festival is open to both children and youth choirs as well.

“It is a platform to cultivate young talents and pass the baton of musicianship and cultural traditions to our youths,” he added.

Kuching Choral Society is a non-profit organisation that has seen the coming together of choir members from various backgrounds since 2019.

Some of the members formed the Kuching Christmas Concert Choir which won the Christmas Song Category at the Second World Virtual Choir Festival 2020. They are passionate about the promotion and fostering of a deep love and appreciation for choral music through education, engagement and artistic excellence in Sarawak.

For more information about the festival, visit www.sarawakchoralfestival.com or email the organisers at [email protected].