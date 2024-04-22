Sarawak to showcase ‘green’ journey at Asia Pacific hydrogen conference

KUCHING (April 22): The Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen 2024 (APGH 2024) Conference & Exhibition from June 10 to 12 is set to help light the way for Sarawak on its ‘green’ journey to becoming a model of sustainability in the Asia Pacific region.

Brought together by Borneo Business Connect (BBC) Sdn Bhd in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak and supported by Business Events Sarawak, APGH 2024 invites all stakeholders interested in being part of the green hydrogen value chain in the Asia Pacific region.

This includes hydrogen producers, shipping, electrolyzer manufacturers, power and utility companies, fuel cell manufacturers, offshore industries, renewable energy firms, oil and gas companies, engineering sectors, chemical and petrochemical industry, logistics and transport businesses, as well as those in the glass, metals, and fuel cell electric vehicles manufacturing industries.

Energy and Environmental Sustainability Deputy Minister, Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, who will deliver opening remarks at the conference, said APGH 2024 provides Sarawak with the opportunity to demonstrate its dedication to the progression of green hydrogen technologies.

“Domestically, it will ignite interest and investment in green hydrogen projects, cultivating a more sustainable energy ecosystem. On a global scale, the event serves as a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and partnerships, thereby accelerating the widespread adoption of green hydrogen,” he said in a recent interview.

Dr Hazland also highlighted the importance of international collaboration for the success of APGH 2024.

“Through strategic partnerships, knowledge-sharing, and technology transfer, we can harness global best practices to propel advancements in green hydrogen solutions. Such collaborative endeavors are instrumental in facilitating market access, thus enabling the widespread adoption of green hydrogen technologies on a global scale,” he emphasised.

With an expected turnout of 100 organizations, 500 conference delegates, and 4,000 trade visitors from more than 20 countries, APGH 2024 is aligned with Sarawak’s aspiration for economic prosperity and environmental sustainability as outlined in its Post Covid Development Strategy 2030.

Dr Hazland believes that APGH 2024 will be a catalyst for drawing investments into Sarawak’s green hydrogen sector by spotlighting the region’s strategic advantages and opportunities.

“Potential investors will gain access to partnership prospects, insights into regulatory frameworks, and an understanding of the region’s potential for green hydrogen production and export. Specific investment opportunities encompass infrastructure development, research and development initiatives, and collaborations with local stakeholders,” he said.

He stressed that the active engagement of prospective attendees and participants would facilitate meaningful discussions, collaboration, and knowledge exchange, ultimately driving progress in the field.

“The exhibition of goods, services, and innovations at APGH 2024 will illuminate Sarawak’s capabilities and potential as a premier hub for green hydrogen production and innovation,” he added.

Sarawak stands out as the perfect host for APGH 2024, given its dedicated pursuit of a green economy by 2030, with a particular emphasis on green hydrogen – a vital element in sustainable energy systems. As the world grapples with the urgency of transitioning to sustainable energy sources, initiatives like APGH 2024 serve as catalysts for change.

For more information and registration, visit www.hydrogenapac.com.