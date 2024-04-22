Sarawakian pupil wins merit award for international peace poster contest

KOTA KINABALU (April 22): SJK Tung Hua Sibu pupil Alexandrea Jong Shiow Xuan has been selected as one of 23 global merit winners for the Lions International Peace Poster Contest.

As a merit winner, Alexandrea will receive a cash prize of US$500 (RM2,382).

More than 600,000 participants aged 11 to 13 worldwide took part in the contest where they had the opportunity to express their vision of peace.

“My inspiration for this poster was to convey my dare-to-dream message and a longing for peace to everyone in the world.

“No matter what background or where you come from, you must dare to dream – even though you may feel like an insignificant speck of dust. World peace begins with your dreams and mine,” the 12-year-old said.

The poster was selected for its originality, artistic merit, and portrayal of the contest theme ‘Dare to Dream’.

“Young people’s creativity and imagination knows no bounds and the Lions International Peace Poster Contest proves that idea year after year,” said Lions International president Dr Patti Hill.

“The world can learn something from each and every one of these impressive displays of peace and we are honoured to showcase the artwork to a global audience.”

District 308-A2 governor Kapitan Ronny Hiew said as Lions and Leos, it is important to stay focused in dedicating attention, effort, and time to kindness and service to make the smile of those we help a little wider and their lives a little brighter.

“By making a difference in someone’s life, we are offering them kindness, love, and even change. Alexandrea’s powerful message reminds us that our dreams, no matter how small they may seem, contribute to a collective vision of peace,” he said.

Sibu City Lions Club president Stephen Chuo Kock Sing, whose club sponsored Alexandrea’s poster, said he was impressed by the expression and creativity of all the pupils at SJK Tung Hua who submitted artwork.

“It’s obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what peace means to them. Their talent and their vision of the world is truly inspiring,” he said.

“Our Lions club is so proud of Alexandrea. We’re excited that her art is not just being recognised, it’s also being shared with others around the world.”

The grand prize went to Fanjin Si from China, who was sponsored by Shaanxi Datang Lions Club.

Other merit award winners were from New Zealand, China, Colombia, Peru, South Africa, India, Taiwan, USA, Sri Lanka, Japan, Trinidad & Tobago, Korea, and Estonia.

Seventy-six clubs from Sabah, Labuan, and Sarawak submitted posters for the competition.

The first runner-up was Amber Chee Jin Xuan from SJK Shan Tao Kota Kinabalu (Lions Club of New Century KK Star City) and second runner-up was Elly Leong Li Ying from SJK Kwang Chien, Sarikei (Lions Club of Sibu Seduan).

For more information on the Lions International Peace Poster Contest, visit www.lionsclubs.org/peaceposter.