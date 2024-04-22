Search for 76-year-old croc attack victim in Lundu to focus on upstream areas (Video)

KUCHING (April 22): The search-and-rescue (SAR) operation for 76-year-old Minu Khien, who is believed to have been snatched by a crocodile in Sungai Rayu, Lundu last Wednesday, will focus on upstream areas today.

Operations commander Insp Benjamin Annau Kalom, from the Lundu district police headquarters, said the past four days of searching downstream had failed to find any signs of the victim.

“Today, we target to search at the upstream area of the river as we received a tip from the public here that there was a crocodile pit located about 20 metres from a cattle farm as well as a homestay,” he told The Borneo Post at the SAR operations centre in Sungai Rayu.

“We received a tip that the crocodile had attacked the cattle at the farm, and the homestay owner had also verified that one of his pets there was also attacked by the crocodile.”

He said around 45 searchers are involved in today’s search, which began at 12 noon.

“Personnel in the team consist of those from the police, Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force (APM), Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), and villagers,” added Benjamin, who is Lundu District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief.

Ministry of International Trade and Investment advisor Dato Sri Mohd Naroden Majais also visited the operations centre this afternoon.

“The purpose of my visit here is simple – to provide moral support to the SAR team as well as contribute some drinking water for them.

“We feel saddened by this incident, and I trust the team will conduct their duties diligently in finding the victim,” he said.

Naroden also advised searchers to remain vigilant and careful when conducting the search.

“I pray that the victim can be found,” he added.