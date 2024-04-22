Shahelmey says he is not owner of Borneo Highway PDP

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 22): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya denied that he is the owner of Borneo Highway PDP Sdn Bhd.

Between 2016 and 2018, Shahelmey said he was just ‘makan gaji’ (earning a salary) in the project delivery partner (PDP) company as a managing director.

“To clarify regarding the PDP, the company responsible for coordinating the implementation of Pan Borneo highway project in Sabah, it is not mine.

“It is a joint venture of a company from Sabah which is Warisan Tarang Construction Sdn Bhd in collaboration with UEM Group Bhd and MMC Corp Bhd.

“At that time, between 2016 to 2018, I was just a managing director ‘makan gaji’,” he said.

The Public Works Minister said this when Lamag assemblyman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin asked who owned the PDP company when Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal was delivering his debate speech at the State Assembly sitting on Monday.

The issue came into light when Liawan assemblyman Datuk Ayub Aman said the Sabah Pan Borneo project was delayed during Shafie’s administration.

Shafie however denied it, and said the federal government was responsible for terminating the PDP contract due to high cost while quoting an audit report from 2019.

“I heard there are many blaming Warisan for the delay. But according to the 2019 audit report, the PDP will be paid by 5.5 per cent from the RM12.8 billion.

“Just imagine the finance minister then said the amount is almost RM700 million fee to the PDP.

“So, the federal government at that time terminated the agreement between the federal government and the PDP. Not the state government,” said Shafie.

The state opposition leader also said that he never stopped any of the contractors from continuing to carry out the road construction, and told them to go ahead instead.