SLO amendment delay among 10 queries submitted by Chong for coming DUN sitting

KUCHING (April 22): Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen has submitted an enquiry to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg regarding amendments to the Sarawak Labour Ordinance (SLO) for the coming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting which starts on May 6.

The query, among 10 questions submitted to the DUN Secretary today for written replies during the sitting, is asking for the Premier to state the reason for the long delay in the amendments to the Ordinance to bring the rights and benefits of workers in Sarawak to be at par with workers in other parts of Malaysia, and to state the estimated total loss to employees in Sarawak due to such delay.

Another seven questions addressed to Abang Johari include asking the Premier to state the labour share of Sarawak’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as well as the government’s plan to increase the percentage of compensation (wages and salaries) of employees to the GDP of Sarawak.

“I’m also asking the Premier to state the rationale why the proposed free tertiary education benefits for Sarawakians are only confined to those enrolled in the four Sarawak government-owned universities and not other private universities.

“Why is it that the policy will only commence in the year 2026, but not this year or next year?” he said.

Chong said he also wants Abang Johari to state the rationale for the state government’s involvement in the DBazaar e-commerce platform.

“Given that the state government has previously endorsed the platform, will the government compensate the users, affiliates and merchants who have now fallen victims to the said DBazaar platform?”

He is also seeking for the Premier to provide statistics on the number and percentage of the different age groups of Sarawakians owning a house or apartment unit, and to provide a detailed list of the state government’s schemes to help house purchase and the respective numbers of purchasers under such schemes.

Another question to Abang Johari is on the status of the upgrading work of Jalan Batu Kawa which commenced in March 2021.

“What are the reasons for the long delay in the completion of the work and what action has the government taken to expedite the work?”

Chong also wants the Premier to provide the detail breakdown of the costs for the Leadership Forum for Sarawak Civil Service and Sarawak government-linked companies from Jan 26 to 28 this year at the five-star Ritz Carlton resort in Langkawi.

“What was the justification for not choosing a resort in Sarawak as the venue for the event,” he said.

In another question, Chong wants International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah to state the take-up rate of Climate Inclusive Financing Development Program funded by United Nations Global Compact Network Malaysia and Brunei by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Sarawak.

“I’m asking him provide the details on the total fund available, the number of SMEs in Sarawak who have successfully obtained the financing, and the respective amount of financing each has obtained,” he said.

Chong also posed a question for written reply to Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi to state whether the state government will strictly enforce the provision of the Electricity Rules 1999, requiring the installation of a Residual Current Device (RCD) (circuit breaker) of 10 mA (or less) for electrical appliances installed at wet areas.

“Among examples of these include water heaters to prevent electrocution and death in case of appliance malfunction. What measure has been taken therefore?”

On matters related to tourism, he is asking Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah to state the statistics of tourist arrivals by country to Sarawak in quarterly figures since Jan 1, 2023, to the first quarter of 2024.

“Additionally, what is the impact of the implementation of the visa-free policy for tourists from China and other countries since November 2023?”