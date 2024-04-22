Sukma: Karim upbeat on Swak’s tennis prospects

KUCHING (April 22): Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is optimistic about the medal winning potential of Sarawak tennis players at the upcoming 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma).

“We have players who are still studying abroad at the moment as three of them will return to Sarawak to represent Sarawak for this Sukma,” he told a press conference at the Baitulmakmur II building here today.

The three players were identified as Tan Lin Er, Cornelius Sia and Lydia Liong. However, the minister added that other states will also be fielding their best players.

Based on previous records, he believed, Sarawak can rise to the occasion to perform well.

“At this stage, we can still aim for gold or silver but once again we have to look at competitors from other states.

“We nevertheless always make sure our athletes can do their best at the tournament,” he explained.

Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Ministry permanent secretary Morshidi Fredrick, Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association president Dato Patrick Liew and Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan were also present at the press conference.