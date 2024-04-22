Tagal system to help inland fishermen – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 22): The State Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industries is intensifying efforts to help inland fishermen in Sabah, including through implementing Tagal system and adding more Tagal areas, said its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

He said presently, there are 2,564 registered inland fishermen and 628 Tagal areas in Sabah, and among the initiatives carried out to help the fishermen are assisting to register them in the system database to make it easier for the government to plan and formulate related economic improvement programmes.

He said another initiative is by implementing the Tagal system and increasing the number of Tagal areas which aim to manage fish population and increase the fishermen’s catch, where the implementation of the Tagal eco-tourism effort can also increase the community’s income through eco-tourism activities.

Jeffrey said the Sabah Fisheries Department had also channeled aid to freshwater aquaculture farmers through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), which provides one set of Tilapia farming equipment, with 25 communities in 13 districts here having received this aid in 2023.

He said the ministry through Ko-Nelayan is also implementing the aid scheme for aquaculture entrepreneurs (i-AKUAKULTUR), where they are given a comprehensive upskilling course to improve their knowledge and technical skill in fiberglass boat manufacturing, engine maintenance, fishing and breeding of fish and shrimp.

He said also through Ko-Nelayan, the ministry is doubling inland fishing efforts by implementing the Fishermen’s Aid Scheme (i-NELAYAN), which is a micro credit financing for the purpose of purchasing boats, engines, fishing equipment including Global Positioning Sytem (GPS) devices and other necessities.

“We are doing our best to facilitate the efforts of inland fishermen here who are seen to have the potential to uplift the local economy, especially the rural communities’,” he said during a State Assembly question-and-answer sitting here on Monday.