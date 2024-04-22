Tennis juniors from 28 nations vie for Premier’s Cup

KUCHING (April 22): A total of 136 players from 28 countries are taking to the SLTA courts to compete in the 40th Sarawak Premier’s Cup/ ITF World Tennis Tour Junior J300 tournament which kicked off yesterday. Australia has the most with 12 boys and nine girls. Nine boys and six girls are from Malaysia.

Matches and scores are streamed live via the Asian Tennis Federation Youtube channel.

“With this implementation, the whole world will be able to follow the tournament,” said Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at a press conference on the tournament at his office at the Baitulmakmur II Building, Petra Jaya today.

The tournament ends on April 28.

Also present at the press conference were Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Ministry permanent secretary Morshidi Fredrick, Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) president Dato Patrick Liew and Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) CEO Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan.