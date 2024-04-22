UPMKB recognised for media advocacy with UPM Media Visibility Award 2023

BINTULU (April 22): Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus (UPMKB) has been awarded with the UPM Media Visibility Award 2023.

UPM vice-chancellor Dato Prof Dr Ahmad Farhan Mohd Sadullah said the award was given as an appreciation to those who have contributed the most number of written expertise pieces shared in newspapers, television and radio.

“The award is given to those who have made public advocacy successful for the benefit of Malaysians and also increased UPM’s visibility in the media throughout last year,” he said.

Receiving the award was UPMKB campus director Prof Dr Shahrul Razid Sarbini during a ceremony held in Serdang last Friday.

Meanwhile, Ahmad thanked media practitioners who have assisted in increasing the visibility of UPM in supporting the aspirations and agenda of the country to the community.

“The role played by the media over the years has had a positive impact on UPM, especially in terms of visibility, image empowerment, branding, promotion of expertise, highlighting student talent, and conveying information on UPM activities to the community as well as the leaders and stakeholders in the country and abroad,” he said.

Ahmad hoped that the award would further boost UPMKB’s visibility and promote UPM’s academic programmes to further their legacy as an internationally reputable university in line with their motto ‘Berilmu Berbakti’ (With Knowledge We Serve).

Also present at the ceremony was UPMKB deputy director for Strategy Centre and Corporate Relations Siti Rajanaj Abdul Aziz.