Use ‘Momogun’ to replace “Others” in official government forms – Ewon

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 22): Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedick suggested that “Momogun” be used to replace “Others” in official government forms.

Ewon, who is also United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president, also proposed that the Sabah Government gather the indigenous ethnic groups in Sabah under the Momogun category, and then use it to replace the ‘Others’ section in official government forms.

“In several official government forms aimed at obtaining ethnic information, apart from Malay, Chinese and Indian, the remaining ethnicities are listed as ‘Others.’

“I would like to ask the Sabah Government whether they are willing to initiate discussions with stakeholders, including the Federal Government, to find the best formula to replace the ‘Others’ column with a more realistic and progressive ethnic group term,” he said at the State Assembly sitting on Monday.

Ewon said that Malaysia is among those who signed the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

“Meanwhile, Sabah has a large indigenous demographic. In my opinion, using the term ‘Others’ in official government forms does not reflect respect for the indigenous ethnic groups.

“I believe this process needs to start at the State Government level.

“Therefore, I propose that formal discussions be initiated to consider proposals from various parties, including my suggestion to gather the indigenous people under the term Momogun,” he said.