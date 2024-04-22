Youth group presents proposals on boosting S’wak’s creative, tourism industry

KUCHING (April 22): The Miri Youth Association (PBM) has put forward three proposals to the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, meant to boost the sectors.

The proposal papers were presented to the special administrative officer to minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah during an Aidilfitri open house held at the residence of Tan Sri Abang Ahmad Urai here recently.

PBM chairman Matassan Rohani highlighted these proposed programmes as representing the initiatives that the association was eager to highlight.

He added that they would focus on fostering the creative industry through the Sarawak Youth Creative Industry Fund (SYCIF), and also promoting tourism development.

“One of the programmes called Gheff (Global Heritage and Feast Festival) 2024 is an international endeavour focusing on entrepreneurship and tourism. We are extending the invitation to participants not only from Malaysia, but also countries such as Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

“These nations will be actively involved in the programme, with their representatives sharing insights into food machine technology and cultural culinary offerings. As part of Gheff 2024, they will showcase and sell their cultural cuisines in Miri,” he told The Borneo Post when met during the event here.

The second proposal would be on holding a concert in Miri featuring renowned Indonesian artistes.

“Two legendary bands, Wings from Malaysia and Dewa 19, from Indonesia, both having huge local fan bases, are also expected to perform at the event,” said Matassan.

Meanwhile, the third proposal would focus on establishing the Creative Industry Development Centre (CIDC).

“This is an endeavour that the PBM is currently focusing on. It is the association’s dream to have a dedicated centre that can benefit many youths and those from their surrounding communities, and one that is a platform for the training and the strengthening of talents – all intended towards making Miri another leading city for the creative industry apart from Kuching,” Matassan pointed out.

“For all these proposals, we hope to seek funds for them. They are currently in the application stage, with approval expected within a timeframe of five months,” he added.

On the open house event, Matassan said the primary objective was to celebrate the Miri youths residing in Kuching, and also to foster closer ties between government agencies and the youth association.

Established in 2013 under then-Ministry of Youth and Sports Sarawak (now Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, also helmed by Abdul Karim), PBM has now entered its 11th year under Matassan’s leadership.

“This year would be the final term for me as PBM chairman, in view of the new policy from the federal Youth and Sports Ministry, which calls for (youth associations to have) younger candidates aged around 30 to 35,” he said.

“Should these three proposals be approved, it would be an opportunity for me to further develop initiatives in my final term as chairman, before stepping down,” he added.