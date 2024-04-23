Australia keen to cooperate with Sabah in Blue Economy

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 23): Australia is keen to strengthen existing strong relations with Sabah, apart from looking into new trade opportunities.

Australian Deputy High Commissioner to Malaysia, Simon Fellows said Sabah and Australia have had a very long and strong connection.

“The Australian government is very focus on how to strenghten business in South East Asia, Malaysia and of course Sabah,” said Fellows when meeting with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor at the sideline of the State Assembly sitting on Tuesday.

“Sabah has world class tourism attractions,” said Fellows who is in Sabah to attend the annual Anzac Day in Sandakan on Thursday.

In response, the Chief Minister said Sabah adopts an open door policy for investors to come to the state.

“Australia is welcomed to look into business opportunities in Sabah, in our focus development areas and especially to explore the state’s Blue Economy potential,” he said.

Fellows was accompanied by High Commission Assistant Defence Advisor, Michael Edward, First Secretary Michelle Hugh and Datuk Andrew Sim, Honorary Australian Consul in Sabah.