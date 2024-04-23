Cops arrest second suspect in Batu Kawa snatch theft case

KUCHING (April 23): Police have arrested another local man, who together with an accomplice, was filmed on a vehicle’s dashcam snatching the handbag of a woman at Taman Desa Wira in Batu Kawa here yesterday morning.

Padawan acting police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong in a statement, said the suspect was apprehended at the old Kuching Airport Road here at around 5pm yesterday.

“The suspect was arrested by a team from Padawan Crime Investigation Department and had admitted to be the pillion rider of the motorcycle that was used to rob the victim,” he said, adding that the suspect has prior records related to drugs.

In a statement earlier, Lim said during the incident, the woman in her 50s, was walking along the side of the road when the two suspects, riding a red motorcycle, snatched her handbag.

“The victim tried to defend her bag from being snatched by the suspects, and at the same time a car driven by a member of the public stopped in front of the suspects’ motorcycle and managed to apprehend one of them.

“However, the other suspect managed to escape,” he said, adding the victim sustained light injuries during the struggle.

He said the apprehended suspect was handed over to the police for further action.

Lim said both suspects, aged 20 and 30, who are locals, will be remanded today at Kuching Court for further investigation.

“With the arrest of the two suspects, the case has been solved and the police are conducting further investigations on their involvement in other cases with the same modus operandi,” he said.