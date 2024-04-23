Down-trodden facilities at SMK Pujut catches Miri MP’s attention

MIRI (April 23): There is an urgent need to upgrade outdated school facilities and infrastructure in schools such as SMK Pujut here, said Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

Chiew had been informed about the state of facilities in the school during a recent visit to SMK Pujut, where the school administrators highlighted the defects on the school’s floor, tiles and cracks around its compound.

He also noted the school required an indoor space to carry out activities such as meetings and seminars.

He said in a statement today that the wellbeing, safety and comfort of students are his main priorities.

“I will provide the relevant assistance to the school to ensure upgrading works are carried out thoroughly,” he said.

He reiterated the government’s commitment in improving educational infrastructure in Miri, and emphasised the importance of equipping schools with up-to-date facilities to improve and enhance academic development and growth.