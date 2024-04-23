Engineers required to sit for competency exam in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 23): The Sabah Engineers Association (SEA) held its 46th annual general meeting recently with a total of 30 members attending. Many issues were raised and discussed for raising the standard of practice of engineering in Sabah.

Ir Paul Yap Kok Wai was re-elected as the president of the association for the 2024/2025 session.

On engineers required to sit for competency examination in Sabah, Paul clarified that SEA has proposed to the Sabah State Government to implement this scheme specifically for out-of-state engineers who are not trained in Sabah and who have no knowledge of the different laws and regulations enacted in Sabah.

In fact, out of the 38 laws and regulations governing the practice of engineering in Malaysia, Sabah has no less than 25 of which are Sabah-specific, such as our very own Uniform Building By-Laws 2022, Sabah Land Ordinance Cap. 68, Environmental Protection Enactment 2002, Electricity Supply Enactment 2024, to just name a few.

It is rather obvious that Sabahan engineers passing the Professional Competency Examination based on West Malaysia’s laws and regulations and practising the profession using the local laws and regulations in Sabah are more apt to practice in Sabah as well as in West Malaysia, and not vice versa.

This is the very reason SEA had proposed to the Sabah State Government to implement the competency exam on our laws and regulations so that they may be admitted to practice in Sabah.

It is hoped that the State Government can approve a grant to SEA to form a panel of experts consisting of practising engineers, legal experts, and academicians to create a question bank and carry out mock exams to test and refine the SOP, content, and conduct of the examination.

The other office bearers of SEA are Ir. Lo Chong Chiun (deputy president), Ir Willy Chin Tet Fu (honorary secretary), Leslie Yew Min Yun (honorary treasurer), Ir Tan Koh Yon (Immediate Past President) and Ordinary Council members consisting of Datuk Ir Hj Yahiya Ag Kahar, Ir Ts KJ Tan JP, Ir Jenny Koo Pui Pui, Liew Vun Shin and Dylan Wong Yun Tzen.

The association aims to promote and uphold the principles and standards in the practice of engineering, and protect public interest, safety and welfare of the public. It will also liaise, exchange ideas and affiliate with any other institutions or associations sharing similar interests.