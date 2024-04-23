Evaluation needed to gauge best procurement process for projects, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (April 23): Evaluation needs to be carried out when awarding projects to gauge the best procurement process, be it through selective tender, direct negotiation or open tender, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said in terms of open tender, the method also has its disadvantages.

Citing two ongoing projects under the Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (IRSDA) as examples, he said these projects had faced a stumbling block where a portion of the under-construction structure had collapsed.

“One of them is the Tambirat Waterfront project where a part of the waterfront structure had collapsed. The same also occurred at another project in Kampung Sageng in Simunjan.

“Investigation for both projects, which were awarded through open tenders, are now underway to identify the cause of the collapse, whether it was due to natural factors, the contractor, or the project consultant.

“That is why I want to say that the open tender method has its advantages and disadvantages because through this process, all parties can start slashing the price until it goes down and become very, very low,” he told a press conference after chairing the IRSDA meeting at his office in Baitulmakmur Building II here today.

The IRSDA chairman said because of the price slash, this would lead the party who has secured the contract to sub it to another contractor where the price becomes even lower.

“I fear that when the sub-contractor receives little profit, then he may look for some other ways to maximise the profit and this may result in a problematic project.

“I am not accusing that this has happened before, but this is the reason why sometimes we have to really look into the case on a case-to-case basis, whether it would be more viable to go for selective tender, direct negotiation or open tender,” he said.

Nevertheless, Abdul Karim, who is Asajaya assemblyman, pointed out that the implementation of infrastructure projects under IRSDA have been running smoothly and were now at 79 per cent completion.

“I’m very proud to say that we have got a good team down here and at the same time, it is also easier for us because we are closer to the city.

“So, everything is there which enables us to facilitate the delivery of building materials and so on,” he said.

Meanwhile, IRSDA in a statement said 390 out of 640 projects under the agency have been completed as of the first quarter of this year.

It said another 65 projects were still being implemented while the remaining 185 projects were still in the planning stage.

Among the projects that have been completed include the coastal engineering projects such as the proposed coastal bund and drainage system at Sebangan Bajong Block D and at Asajaya Drainage Scheme Block II; river engineering projects such as the proposed river improvement works in Gedong (Phase 2), and the proposed riverbank erosion protection works at Kampung Sg Buluh; the flood mitigation plan project namely the proposed drainage improvement works projects in SK Muara Tuang; as well as the proposed drainage masterplan study in Samarahan zone, and Simunjan and Gedong zones.

IRSDA has also implemented road and bridge projects that have since been completed namely the Sebandi Ulu/Matang Road upgrading works project; upgrading of road project from Sadong Jaya Mosque to Kampung Semera; road project to Sebuyau town, Jalan Sageng Ulu to Kampung Hijrah; Kampung Gedong road project and upgrading of bridge projects for Pantong Iban bridge in Simunjan, Kampung Seruyuk bridge in Sebuyau, Kampung Sungai Bilis bridge in Sadong Jaya, and Kampung Sampun Tebun bridge in Asajaya.

Additionally, the agency has also completed various farm road projects and minor works maintenance, agricultural infrastructure project, upgrading of jetty project, Tambirat Hawker Center project as well as the Samarahan Tourism Development Plan (STDP) study.

Also present were Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang, Deputy Infrastructure and Port Development Minister Datuk Aidel Lariwoo, Simunjan assemblyman Awla Idris and Samarahan Resident Mohamad Irwan Bahari Bujang.