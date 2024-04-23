Farmer in Miri gets five months jail for voluntarily causing hurt to father

MIRI (April 23): A 49-year-old farmer was sentenced to five months jail by the Magistrates’ Court here for voluntarily causing hurt to his father.

The court ordered the sentence to take effect from the date of his arrest on Dec 19, 2023.

Sim Eng Huat, a farmer, was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

The offence of causing hurt under Section 323 is punishable with a maximum one year imprisonment or a fine of RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

Section 326A carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment or a fine or RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the accused had at around 7.30am on Dec 19, 2023, approached his 75-year-old father at a tyre shop near the Piasau Industry inter-section and voluntarily caused hurt on him.

In his mitigation, the accused asked for leniency as he is the sole breadwinner for his family and he has to take care of his wife and children.

Inspector Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was not represented.