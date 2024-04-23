Flash floods in Kuching after heavy downpour

KUCHING (April 23): Flash floods occurred at several places here following a sudden downpour this afternoon.

Among the areas affected were a stretch near Tanah Puteh health clinic at Jalan Pending, Jalan Mendu, Jalan Simpang Tiga and some parts of Tabuan including the road leading to Taman BDC Stampin.

Heavy rain also fell over Kota Samarahan but no major flash floods were reported.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department in its daily update yesterday, forecasted rain over most places in Sarawak today.

But in the afternoon, the Meteorology Department forecasted thunderstorms at Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang and, followed by intermittent rain in the late evening.

By late evening there will be no more rain here, Kota Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman and Betong, the department forecasted.