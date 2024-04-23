Hope Place aids mentally challenged man suffering brain cyst

KUCHING (April 23): A 43-year-old mentally challenged man, who has been abandoned by his family, was diagnosed with a cyst in his brain due to a minor stroke recently.

Sim Heng Teck is currently bedridden as a result, said Hope Place Kuching in a statement yesterday following a recent visit.

“Not only is Sim unable to speak or move much, he also has osteoarthritis which made both his legs unmovable. Unable to hold even a spoon or cup, Sim needs to be fed by someone daily.

“For the previous few months, Sim was on tube feeding but now, he is able to take small portions of porridge,” said the non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Hope Place was told that Sim had been under the employment of his employer, who wished to be known as Michael, for 10 years.

Born with Down syndrome and diagnosed with slow learning abilities since young, Sim was grateful to be able to work at Michael’s restaurant at Mile 3, said the NGO.

However, from 2019, Sim started having frequent headaches and his health deteriorated fast.

“Now, still staying at the restaurant’s hostel for employees, Sim is taken care by one of his roommates, who are also an employee of Michael’s,” Hope Place said.

The NGO found out that Sim has an elderly mother living in Peninsular Malaysia and a brother who lives in the city.

“Sadly, none of his family members ever contacted Sim. And so now, Michael is fully responsible for Sim’s wellbeing and care. Sim’s employer’s kindness did not stop there. Michael also, on his own initiative, supplies Sim with special milk supplements.

“Sim receives RM450 monthly from the social welfare. Thus, knowing not much else can be done for Sim, Hope Place is supporting Sim with adult diapers for his daily use,” said Hope Place.

It applauded people like Michael for their big heart in helping marginalised individuals like Sim.

Hope Place welcomes all donations and will issue receipt upon request. People can donate directly to its Maybank account 511289001160 or visit its Facebook page for the S Pay Global QR code.

For more information, call Hope Place on 082-505987.