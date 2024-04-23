KRT calls on Kapit District Council to upgrade mini playground

KAPIT (April 23): The Jalan Airport Neighbourhood Watch Committee (KRT) is appealing to Kapit District Council (KDC) to upgrade facilities at the Taman Chiong Seng-Jalan Padang Sukan mini playground.

The KRT’s vice chairperson Evelyn Biju said the playground is the only open space catering to children in Taman Chiong Seng, Lorong Hijau, Taman Thiang Chiong and Jalan Padang Sukan.

“We the committee plan to write to KDC seeking improvement of facilities and landscaping for the benefit of families coming to the playground to relax in the evenings.

“We are seeking the council to add more facilities for the benefit of the children,” she said when met after leading KRT committee members to inspect the playground.

Evelyn also hoped KDC would ensure that its contractors carry out grass-cutting and clearing of storm drains in the surrounding residential areas on a regular basis.

According to her, the committee is also in the process of registering all households in the area to update their particulars.

“In the future, if our finances are strong, we want to extend welfare assistance to any household in need,” she said.