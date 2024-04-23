KRT-organised blood drive records 29 donors

BINTULU (April 23): A blood donation drive at tHe Spring shopping mall here on Sunday saw 29 out of 46 individuals successfully donating.

The event from 10am to 2pm was organised by the Taman Bandar Jaya neighbourhood watch committee (KRT) in collaboration with Bintulu Hospital Board of Visitors.

KRT Taman Bandar Jaya Bintulu chairman Kapitan Ngo Pen Hee extended his appreciation to the successful donors as well as the 17 who registered but were unable to participate.

“This is KRT Taman Bandar Jaya Bintulu’s first community service initiative this year together with the hospital’s Board of Visitors.

“Each successful blood donor received a 5kg rice pack, donated by Federation of Registered Chinese Associations Bintulu president Datuk Pui Kian Onn,” he said.

Ngo added that the KRT also contributed 12 packs of 5kg rice to Bintulu Perpikat which was received by its officer in charge Lu Chieng Hoong.