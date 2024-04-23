Malaysia condemns Israeli attacks in the southern Gaza city of Rafah

PUTRAJAYA (April 23): Malaysia on Tuesday vehemently condemns Israeli attacks in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on April 21 which killed at least 22 innocent Palestinians, including 18 children.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement, highlighted that the situation in Rafah is extremely delicate, and with over 1.5 million Palestinians residing in crowded makeshift shelters within a 64 square kilometres strip of land, any attack could have devastating consequences.

It said that despite Israel being warned by its allies that it should refrain from attacking Rafah as it would be a mistake, the recent attack only proves the intransigence of Israel.

“Any Israeli aggression will result in significant loss of life. Rafah is the last bastion and refuge for Palestinians fleeing from northern Gaza since 198 days ago.

“There is simply nowhere else to run. Israel’s belligerence knows no bounds as it totally disregards the red line set by its closest ally,” the statement read.

The international community must continue to denounce Israeli aggression, insist on an immediate cessation of hostilities, recognise and uphold Palestine’s Statehood, and actively pursue justice that has been denied for over seven decades, it added. – Bernama