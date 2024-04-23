Man in Kuching fined RM26,450 for possessing over 500 turtle eggs

KUCHING (April 23): A 22-year-old man was fined RM26,450 in default six months in jail by the Sessions Courts here today for possessing 529 turtle eggs without the permission of the wildlife controller last year.

Nurashwan Sulaiman, 22, pleaded guilty before Judge Iris Awen Jon after he was charged under Section Section 37(1) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance, 1998 and punishable under Section 37(2)(a), read together with Section 29(1)(c) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998.

The Section carries a jail for up to two years and a fine of RM25,000 per individual animal part.

Nurashwan committed the offence at the road nearby Trysan Jaya Jetty at Jalan Jalan Kampung Trusan Jaya 1, Sematan, in Lundu at about 12.30pm on Oct 11, 2023.

According to the facts of the case, a team from the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) had detained Nurashwan at the aforementioned location after he was suspected of possessing marine turtle eggs.

During the arrest, the the team found Nurashwan in possession of 529 marine turtle eggs, which were packed in two bags.

Nurashwan also failed to furnish any permission from the wildlife controller to possess the marine turtle eggs.

The raiding team then seized the marine turtle eggs.

Investigations found that the marine turtle eggs were of the Chelonidae species, a Totally Protected Animal as specified in Part 1 of the First Schedule in the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Christie Philimon while Nurashwan was unrepresented by legal counsel.