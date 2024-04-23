Man sustains light injuries after single-vehicle crash in Lundu

KUCHING (April 23): A man sustained light injuries on his face after his four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle crashed at a roundabout near SMK Sematan in Lundu here late last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the emergency call was received at 10.56pm, and firefighters from the Lundu fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival it was found that the accident involved a 4WD vehicle driven by a 56-year-old man that crashed at the side of the roundabout.

“It was reported that the victim had been extricated by members of the public and was brought to Lundu Hospital via the Civil Defence Force’s ambulance prior to the arrival of the firefighters,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters only conducted an inspection at the scene, and ended the operation after determining that the area was safe and under control.