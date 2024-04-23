No need for GPS component parties to merge with one another, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (April 23): There is no need for component parties within Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to merge with one another especially when the coalition is solid and stable, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president said furthermore, if two component parties within the coalition were to merge, this would raise a few eyebrows among members of the other component parties.

“Personally, I see that there is no need (to merge). If the equilibrium is good, don’t rock the boat.

“In GPS, we have four component parties and if one of these parties suddenly decided to discuss about a merger with another component party, how would the two other partners feel?” he told a press conference at his office in Baitulmakmur Building II here today.

He was asked to comment on Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing’s statement yesterday where the latter had said that PDP welcomed other parties to join them for the well-being of the country, especially Sarawak.

Earlier this month, Tiong’s party had merged with the now-dissolved Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Abdul Karim said in terms of PSB, the situation was different as the party had dissolved itself before joining PDP.

“Now that the former PSB leaders have joined PDP, we are now left with only two state elected representatives in the opposition.

“This means that it is something good and we acknowledged that. I even gave a favourable comment to the dissolution of PSB to join PDP because it’s for the good of all Sarawakians,” he said.

He said if there was to be a merger between PDP and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Tiong should look at things from a bigger perspective.

“If we were to follow the formula between PSB and PDP, one party should dissolve itself and so perhaps PDP is willing to dissolve the party to join PRS?

“Would Tiong be willing to dissolve his party? But of course, I’m saying this only in jest,” he said.

Abdul Karim believed that Tiong’s comments were also in responding to the call made by Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng who had expressed his hope that PDP and PRS would merge one day in view that both parties have historical links as well as to strengthen GPS and the Dayak cause.

“In this case, whose party is bigger. The one with more state elected representatives or the party with a sole MP. Why don’t you (Tiong) just tell him (Sng) to dissolve his Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and join your party?

“At least if he joins then the party will be state-based and not national-based. That’s the way I look at it from that angle,” he said.

Tiong at an event in Kuala Lumpur yesterday said the PDP’s door is always open for other parties to join them, following its recent merger with PSB.

“We can always look at it and welcome everybody. Most importantly, at the end of the day, we must be one team to work towards saving the nation especially the state,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.