Open burning laws enforced in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 23): The Sabah Department of Environment (DOE) is enforcing laws on open burning in the state, said Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

He said this is through various outlined strategies to deal with unwanted open burning incidents, such as by activating the National Open Burning Action Plan and Standard Operating Procedure on February 16 this year, as well as implementing fire prevention programmes in peatlands through carrying out intensive patrols.

“The Department of Environmental Protection (JPAS) under the ministry controls open burning by ensuring that developers of development projects with the approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIA) comply with the prohibition of open burning.

“The department also implemented an Environmental Self-regulation (ESR) programme in Tawau, Keningau and Sandakan to improve compliance with the environmental conditions set, especially the ban on open burning,” he said this during a question-and-answer session at the State Assembly sitting here on Tuesday.

He was responding to Kukusan assemblywoman Rina Jainal who asked for the government’s action to reduce illegal open burning that is increasingly being reported in Sabah.

Joniston said as a long-term plan to tackle open burning, JPAS also held various programmes to raise awareness of the importance of environmental protection for various target groups such as the public and development project developers, organised lectures and exhibitions, prepared e-posters and produced related digital games with the theme of climate change.

For example, he said JPAS together with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is implementing a project to monitor air quality in schools and increase student awareness, which involves five schools in the districts of Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Tuaran.

He said various efforts are also conducted by other departments such as the Sabah Forestry, Fire and Rescue and local authorities to control open burning incidents by issuing warnings or instructions and urging the public not to engage in open burning activities to avoid fire incidents that are difficult to control.

“Sabah DOE has also implemented various initiatives such as continuously monitoring air quality in hot spot areas through patrolling and using drones as well as imposing actions and fines of up to RM500,000 or imprisonment for a period of up to five years, or both, on environmental offenders.

“Specific to those who do open burning for agricultural purposes in their own land or other people’s land, if they commit an offense then they can be charged a compound of up to RM2,000 for each offence.

“Fines up to RM500,000 can also be imposed or imprisonment up to five years or both, if convicted, under the Environmental Quality Act 1974,“ he said.

Joniston said his ministry together with related ministries and departments will continue to put in effort to control the issue of global warming and climate change, guided by the strategy and action plan outlined under the Sabah Environmental Protection Policy 2017.