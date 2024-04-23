Pan Borneo project: RM1.147 billion compensation

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 23): A total of RM1.147 billion in compensation has been given by the government to land and property owners so far for the facilitation of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Project.

State Works Minister Datuk Ir Shahelmey Yahya said as for the years up to 2019, RM651 million was disbursed to the owners under 12 road packages of the Project Delivery Partner (PDP) scheme.

“The amount of land and structure compensation in Sarawak is low compared to Sabah because they have an existing 100-metre wide road corridor, while our existing corridor is only 30 metres wide.

“In land acquisition, it not only involves taking over land but also payment for damages to houses or structures involved.

“The Pan Borneo Highway project aims to upgrade the existing main Federal roads. However, considering the existing Federal roads are being upgraded from single-lane two-way roads to dual-lane two-way roads, it involves acquiring wider land,” he said in the State Assembly sitting here on Tuesday.

Shahelmey was responding to questions from Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal who asked for the total amount of compensation to land and property owners for the 11 packages under the PDP scheme of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project and why the number of compensation is so high.