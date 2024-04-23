PET scan approved for Sabah but ‘stranded’ in ministry

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 23): Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk James Ratib said the installation of PET scan has been approved for the Women and Children Hospital in Sabah under the third rolling plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

He said that approval for the PET scan was made by the previous government and it was “stranded” in the ministry.

“We recently followed up. There are many critical projects that need to be followed up. I presented to the Cabinet that many of our projects are stranded at (federal) ministries,” he said when presenting his ministry’s speech at the State Assembly sitting on Tuesday.

James said Sabah needs the PET scan to detect early stage cancer.

He said many Sabahans went to Kuala Lumpur for treatment, but many also could not afford going for treatment and by the time they go to the hospital, they have already reached stage four.

“Sabah has the highest number of cancer patients in the country,” he added.

James also said that Sabah’s PET scan was approved in 2021 but implementation was lacking as there was no follow up.

“We followed up and then it happened. Even the RM30 million is not enough. An extra RM13 million funding was added making it RM43 million. As the Health Exco, I must meet the (Health) minister often.”

He said the minister only found out that Sabah did not have her own PET scan, while Sarawak already has two PET scans.

Moyog assemblyman Datuk Darell Leiking interjected that possibly someone did not do their work.

“I don’t know who did not do their work,” said James.

He also said that Sabah could follow Sarawak’s example by building it first and claiming from the Federal Government afterwards.

“If our finances are enough that would not be a problem. But the political upheavals in Sabah are only stabilising recently,” he said.

James also spoke about the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Sabah and said that he was worried because Sabah does not have its own IJN.

“I asked the federal minister why Sarawak has, Peninsular has, Pulau Pinang has. Many people from Sabah have died. Including me, I nearly died. That was why I endeavoured so that no Sabahans suffered like me,” he said.

“I asked for one building. The Chief Minister allocated 10 acres for the construction of the Sabah Heart Institute behind the Customs Department. That is a caring Chief Minister. He gave Federal 10 acres for the construction of the IJN Sabah. But our finances do not allow it. The Prime Minister has allocated RM80 million to improve our facilities at Queem Elizabeth Hospital Two (QEH2). If we ask for too much, our economy is not so good now. It would require RM500 million to RM1 billion which is expensive,” he said.

Moyog reminded him that the Johor Sultanah Hospital has been given RM500 million to carry out upgrades recently.

James added that Johor probably had a better economy while Sabah was just starting.

“We want to reduce the number of patients sent to KL. Every year 200 people are sent to KL. With the service at QEH2, we may be able to reduce it to 100.

“We will take what is available to save the critical patients at Queen (QEH). There is also the lack of specialists and the queue. We will increase the number of specialists so more people can get treatment,” he said.