PMU students embrace community service initiative at Mukah children centre

MUKAH (April 23): A total of 39 students from Mukah Polytechnic (PMU) recently completed a community service programme at the Mukah Division Children’s activity centre (PAKK).

The PMU Diploma of Business Studies programme director Priscilla Douglas Udam together with eight other lecturers led the students in the programme.

Priscilla said that the ‘Green Heart CSR: Small Hands, Big Impact Building a Better Community with Kids’ initiative is a community service activity that assists the PAKK with cleaning operations while simultaneously strengthening relationships with the local community, particularly children.

“I believe this programme will help students develop their relationships and improve their interpersonal abilities,” she told The Borneo Post.

Among the activities held during the programme was a ‘gotong-royong’ (work party) to clean the centre’s compound, aerobic exercises, and interesting games for the PAKK children.

Meanwhile, Welfare Department Mukah Division officer Dariel Thiong Yiew Seng during his introductory remark said that the department plans to collaborate with PMU to host the event again in the future.

He added the programme can have a greater impact on the community if more relevant government agencies from the private sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) participated.

“We will combine the three centres which are the Home for the Aged, individuals with disabilities (PwD), and PAKK for the purpose of increasing engagement and the number of activities so PMU students and participants will have more fun in future activities,” said Thiong.

He hoped that the programme will grow and become a beacon of example for other agencies to participate in corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes for the wellbeing of the community.