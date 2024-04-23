PRS Youth chief dismisses claim of party’s merger with PDP as ‘lacking substance’

KUCHING (April 23): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Youth chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan has refuted the claim about discussions of a merger between his party and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), as ‘lacking substance’.

According to the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, there are no ongoing talks about the matter.

“By virtue of this, we take it (news) to mean that they’re merely sensational media reports, nothing more and nothing less.

“Why they report it as such, please – do have the liberty to come back to them, the source for the answers,” said the Balai Ringin assemblyman in a statement today.

Adding on, Snowdan regarded any merger between political parties as ‘a significant matter, requiring thorough consideration and discussions within the respective parties’ hierarchy’.

“They’re not trivial issues to be solely based on media reports.”

Snowdan’s statement came in response to recent media reports quoting PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing as expressing openness to a merger with PRS.

Nevertheless, Snowdan viewed the merger between the now-defunct Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and PDP as ‘a different scenario’.

“The scenario was different, in that the PSB was in the opposition and outside of GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak, the present ruling coalition).”