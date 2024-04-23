Sabah considering sales tax on gold

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 23): The Sabah Government is contemplating imposing sales tax on gold taken out of the state, said State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“We are considering to implement this sales tax in the nearest future. Currently, the state government has not imposed state and departmental sales tax, and the Customs Department also does not impose export duty on gold taken out of Sabah to Peninsular Malaysia because it is only domestic sales so far.

“In addition, we will also refine and review gold mining process and procedures in Sabah to ensure that no operators evade payment and the state government can collect the maximum revenue,” he said at the State Assembly sitting here on Tuesday.

Masidi was responding to an additional question by nominated assemblyman Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee who inquired whether exports and sales taxes will be imposed on gold taken out of Sabah.

Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal also asked whether the state government will intervene after the federal government had approved gold mining operations at a disputed land here.

“How can the federal government just grant the operating licence when a land dispute is ongoing in court? Why is the state government not opposing this? They should step in and intervene as the land belongs to Sabah,” he said.

Masidi said the land is definitely under the jurisdiction of the state government, and they have the land and mining ordinances in place which are sufficient but subject to improvement.

“I look at this issue very seriously. We will bring this matter up, investigate and get feedback for further action in this matter of interference in the management of our land,” he said.

Shafie urged the state government to halt the said mining operations as it has the authority to do so since the land and mining ordinances are vested with the state.

“These are illegal operations. They don’t have the jurisdiction (to approve the mining operations) because it is still in the courts. It must stop. We have the authority and the power to do so,” he said.

Masidi responded with saying he trusts the State Land and Survey Department director, who was present in the sitting, to take the necessary action on Shafie’s suggestion.

Earlier, State Assistant Finance Minister Datuk Julita Majungki said gold mining operations in Sabah are only carried out in Bukit Mantri, Tawau with an area of 317.7 hectares on lease.

She said since it started operations in 2018, a total of 2,300 kilogrammes (kg) of gold bars have been sold with a value of RM585 million, and the state government has received five percent royalty on the sales of raw gold amounting to RM23.96 million.

Regarding the seizure of 110kg of gold bars at Tawau Airport in February this year, she said it was only a temporary seizure and the gold bars were handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation, and after the department confirmed that there is no violation of the related Acts and legislations, the goods were subsequently returned to the carrier.

“The gold industry is still new and the state government is always concerned about issues that arise, especially those related to revenue generation for the state,” she said.

Julita said the government strives to improve the process of mineral mining which not only concerns gold, while also tightening the existing regulations to ensure that the maximum revenue can be collected.

She said among the efforts is the state government will review the agreement contracts and related ordinance, Act or enactment to increase the gold royalty rate from five percent to 10 percent on raw gold produced from mining activities.

She said as one of the government’s initiatives to maintain the sustainability of nature, mining regulations also need to be tightened in addition to raising awareness about the preservation of nature, alertness to the risk of theft and confiscation of gold to local gold industry players, the private sector and the local community.

She said the intervention of science and technology is also strongly emphasized to ensure that gold mining activities can be carried out more efficiently and are able to increase the quality and quantity of gold while causing minimal impact on the environment.