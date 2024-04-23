Samarahan Food and Cultural Festival set for May 10-19 at Aiman Mall

KUCHING (April 23): The Samarahan Food and Cultural Festival (SFCF) 2024 will take place from May 10-19 at the Aiman Mall, Kota Samarahan.

According to its organising chairwoman Dr Florince Christy, it is organised by the Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) to introduce traditional and popular local food products here and showcase the arts, customs, culture and traditional games found in Sarawak, particularly the Samarahan area.

“The festival is an annual tourism event held in Samarahan. The last edition of SFCF was in 2022, and it successfully attracted a total of 98,819 visitors.

“This year, we hope it will be able to attract a total of 200,000 visitors,” she said in a press conference at the MPKS office here.

Furthermore, she added there will be an attempt to break the record for the exhibition of various types of ‘ulam’ (vegetables served raw), with nearly 100 types being exhibited to be included in the Malaysia Book of Records on May 19 at 3.30pm.

Meanwhile, she said there are still 4 booths sized 10×10 priced at RM300 each and 14 booths sized 20×10 priced at RM550 each still available for reservation.

She added MPKS has provided a total of 83 food and craft sales booths.

“Throughout SFCF 2024, various cultural activities from diverse ethnicities will be showcased every evening. Among them are performances such as the Mukun performance, ‘Zapin Sindang’ dance performance, Chinese orchestra, 24 season drum performance and ‘Gendang Pampat Iban’.

“Also showcased will be an exhibition of Bugis traditional costumes, Bugis dance and musical performances as well as Iban and Bidayuh ‘Ngajat’ performances,” she added.

Among the other exciting activities planned are a cooking competition based on ‘ikan terubok’, prawn and stingray; a pineapple eating party where participants can eat pineapples to their heart’s content; a fashion show; demonstration of rattan bags by Ding by Fredrik Ding; Samarahan Got Talent; and performances by Suzie Kay and Rizal Ayub.

Visitors to the festival are encouraged to try rarely-seen delicacies such as ‘Rojak Bodo’ and ‘Aju Ais Kacang’.

SFCF’s opening ceremony will be officiated by Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah while the closing ceremony will be officiated by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Also present were SFCF 2024 deputy organising chairman Kueh Khiok Khuang, MPKS deputy chairman Muttalib Julaihi, MPKS deputy secretary Lilian Liew and Ding.