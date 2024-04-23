Sibu APM personnel catch 15-foot-long python in house kitchen

SIBU (April 23): The Sibu Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel captured a 15-foot-long python in the kitchen of a house at Jalan Sentosa here early this morning.

In a statement, Sibu APM said they received a call from a complainant at around 5.50am and three personnel were dispatched to the house.

“Upon arrival, the complainant said she saw the snake inside her kitchen,” it added.

Sibu APM said its personnel managed to catch the python weighing around 25 kilogrammes.

The operation ended at 6.47am.